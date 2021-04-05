Aircraft carrier formation carries out training around Taiwan

China's Liaoning aircraft carrier formation recently carried out training in waters around Taiwan, a spokesman for the People's Liberation Army Navy said on Monday.

Senior Colonel Gao Xiucheng said the training was a routine exercise organized according to the annual work plan to test the effectiveness of troop training. It also helps improve the troop's ability to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

In the future, the PLA Navy will continue to organize similar exercises and training activities on a regular basis as planned, he added.