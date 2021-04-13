Bolivian defense minister thanks China for anti-pandemic support

BEIJING, Apr. 13 -- Chinese Ambassador to Bolivia Huang Yazhong paid a courtesy call to Bolivia's Minister of Defense Edmundo Novillo on April 9, according to news from the Chinese Embassy in Bolivia. The two sides exchanged views on the military cooperation between China and Bolivia. The newly-appointed Chinese Military Attaché Senior Colonel Yan Li also joined them.

Chinese Ambassador Huang spoke highly of the relationship between the two countries and the two militaries and said that as an important part of the relationship between China and Bolivia, the relationship between the two militaries fully reflects the level of mutual trust between the two countries.

Bolivian Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo said that China and Bolivia are friendly countries with brotherly relations. He thanked China for helping Bolivia fight the COVID-19 pandemic and thanked the Chinese military for its free assistance. The defense minister said that the Bolivian side would like to deepen further exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries. He also warmly welcomed Chinese Military Attaché Yan Li to his new post.