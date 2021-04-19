PLA participants top five events in "Sayan Range March" of IAG 2021 in Russia

By Cui Yingbin and Yang Zaixin

BEIJING, Apr. 19 -- The closing ceremony of the “Sayan Range March” Snowfield Combat and March Competition of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 was held at the Western Sayan Range region, Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia, on April 17, local time.

During the competition that lasted two days and one night, China’s participating team, with members selected from a special operations brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army, won first place in five events, second place in three, and third place in two in the teeth of the blizzard, fog, and other extreme weather conditions.

“During the competition, some foreign military participants were trapped in a blizzard, and Chinese soldiers offered them a helping hand,” said Peng Yaguang, coach of the Chinese participating team.

After the awarding ceremony, many foreign military participants came over to take photos with the Chinese participants, since they were deeply impressed by the Chinese service members’ general strength and team spirit.