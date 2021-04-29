Xi congratulates success of space station core module launch

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated the successful launch of the core module of China's space station.

On behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission (CMC), Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CMC, extended warm congratulations and sincere greetings to all members who have participated in the mission in a congratulatory message.

Xi said in the message the successful launch of the core module Tianhe marks that China's space station construction has entered the full implementation stage, which lays a solid foundation for the follow-up tasks.