Xi says China ready to promote partnership with Uzbekistan

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to push for constant development in their comprehensive strategic partnership and jointly pursue common development and rejuvenation, so as to benefit the people of the two countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

In a phone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Xi said that standing at a new historical starting point, China is willing to build on past achievements and forge ahead into the future together with Uzbekistan.

Xi pointed out that since last year, China-Uzbekistan relations have withstood the test of the COVID-19 epidemic, and the two sides have supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, kept close coordination in international and regional affairs, and effectively safeguarded their common interests.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China as well as the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence, Xi noted.

China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to take the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties next year as an opportunity to comprehensively upgrade the scale, quality and level of China-Uzbekistan cooperation, Xi said.

Xi said China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to strengthen the docking of the Belt and Road Initiative with the plan to build a new Uzbekistan, promote connectivity, deepen cooperation in trade and investment, expand cooperation in such areas as education, culture, tourism and sports as well as at local levels, and continue to advance vaccine cooperation.

China is willing to share with Uzbekistan its experience in reducing poverty, and jointly explore establishing a cooperation mechanism of poverty reduction, Xi said, adding that the two countries should strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, security and defense to jointly maintain regional security and stability.

Mirziyoyev extended his warm congratulations on the upcoming centenary of the CPC, saying that under the wise leadership of Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, China has made remarkable achievements in economic and social development, and won the battle against poverty.

He noted that he completely agrees with Xi's important remarks that the international community should join hands to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, and that countries should treat each other with mutual respect and equality.

The Uzbek side views China as its most important and trustworthy strategic partner of cooperation, he said, adding that his country firmly upholds the one-China principle, and stands ready to learn from China's anti-poverty experience, play an active part in Belt and Road cooperation, and continue to deepen bilateral cooperation in such areas as trade, economy, connectivity and security.

He added that his country fully supports China in successfully hosting the 2022 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and is willing to strengthen coordination with China in regional affairs including those regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.