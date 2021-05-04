Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on youth

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Tuesday marks China's Youth Day. Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the growth of youth.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has particularly urged the young people to contribute to national rejuvenation.

The following are some highlights of his quotes:

-- Living in a prosperous time and shouldering heavy responsibilities, the Chinese youth are a generation that advances with the new era.

-- Let youth blossom in the unremitting struggle for the motherland, the nation, the people and humankind.

-- Looking ahead, we can see that our younger generation has a promising future and will accomplish much.

-- You (the youth) should ride the waves of your day; and in the course of realizing the Chinese Dream, fulfill your youthful dreams.

-- A nation will be full of hope and have a great tomorrow when its younger generations have ideals, ability and a strong sense of responsibility.