BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

Countries should not use multilateralism as a pretext to form small circles, Xi said, adding that the world should strengthen cooperation and reject political manipulation.

Speaking of global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said China will offer COVID-19 vaccines for UN peacekeeping operations and the International Olympic Committee.