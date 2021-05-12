Xi inspects central Chinese city Nanyang

ZHENGZHOU, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected the city of Nanyang, central China's Henan Province.

In the afternoon, Xi first visited a memorial facility dedicated to Zhang Zhongjing, a famous Chinese pharmacologist and physician of the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220). Xi learned about Zhang's life story and his contributions to the development of traditional Chinese medicine.

Xi then went to a theme park on Rosa Chinensis, or the Chinese rose, and a local company producing mugwort products. Xi inspected how Nanyang uses the flower and the herb to develop its specialty industries, create more jobs and boost local employment.