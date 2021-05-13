Personal protective equipment kit delivered to Army troops in plateau areas

By Han Cheng and Wang Feng

BEIJING, May 12 -- The first batch of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits customized by the PLA Army for troops stationed in plateau and alpine regions have been delivered to the front-line border defense troops.

According to the Procurement and Supply Bureau of the PLA Army Logistics Department, the kit contains six kinds of daily necessities: A set of cotton clothes and trousers featuring light weight, strong compression resistance and good thermal effect, a set of anti-bacterial thermal underwear for long-time wearing under no washing conditions, a woolen sweater; a pair of protective goggles against snow blindness and bright light, a set of sports protectors for joint protection including knee and elbow pads and wrist guards and a camouflage backpack .

Besides, a card is attached to each kit with a hotline number on it for the purpose of collecting soldiers’ opinions and suggestions.