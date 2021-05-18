CHINA
Top Stories
Xi, Putin to see launch of China-Russia nuclear energy project
Source
China Daily
Editor
Chen Zhuo
Time
2021-05-18 11:26:47
A
+
-
President Xi Jinping will witness the commencement ceremony of a China-Russia nuclear energy project with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin via video link on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.
Related News
We Recommend
Chinese military provides COVID-19 vaccines to Ethiopian military
2021-05-13
New regulations for military medical institutions to take liability insurance introduced
2021-05-11
Online military outfits precision distribution in full swing
2021-05-08
Most Viewed
120 EMS stations opened to serve border and coastal defense troops
2021-05-12
New homemade emergency rescue equipment debut in Shanghai
2021-05-11
China, Indonesia hold joint naval drill near Jakarta
2021-05-10
Photos
Navy vessels perform replenishment-at-sea training
2021-05-18
Fighter jets take off for flight training exercise
2021-05-17
38th Chinese naval escort taskforce sets sail from Zhoushan
2021-05-16
Special reports
NPC & CPPCC Annual Sessions 2021
2021-03-03
Echoes of Loving Care: Chinese Soldiers' Action in Poverty Alleviation
2021-03-01
70th Anniversary of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea
2020-10-21
Continue...