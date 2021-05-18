CHINATop Stories

Xi, Putin to see launch of China-Russia nuclear energy project

Source
China Daily
Editor
Chen Zhuo
Time
2021-05-18 11:26:47
President Xi Jinping will witness the commencement ceremony of a China-Russia nuclear energy project with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin via video link on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.

