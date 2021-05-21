China resolutely safeguards national security, Tibet's stability: white paper

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- All the people of China, including the Tibetans, will resolutely safeguard national unity, protect national sovereignty and fight all separatists and anti-China forces, particularly Western anti-China forces, said a white paper released Friday.

The State Council Information Office issued the white paper, titled "Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity," on the peaceful liberation of Tibet and its development over the past seven decades.

All experience since liberation has proved that without national security, the fundamental interests of the ethnic groups of Tibet cannot be protected. Without a stable social environment, there will be no economic, cultural or eco-environmental development, nor can the people's right to a stable and happy life be guaranteed, said the white paper.

Over the years, the 14th Dalai Lama and his followers, supported by Western anti-China forces, have contributed nothing positive to the social solidarity and progress of Tibet, it said.

Tibet has firmly resisted infiltration and sabotage by the 14th Dalai Lama and his supporters, continued to build the region into a place of ethnic solidarity and progress and strengthened the keen sense of identity of the Chinese nation, the white paper said.