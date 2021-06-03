Indonesia ends salvage of sunken submarine

JAKARTA, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia has ended its efforts to lift the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine that sank in Bali waters, a navy officer said on Wednesday.

The Indonesian Navy thanked and extended highest appreciation to the navies of various countries that have assisted in the search and rescue operations, including the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy which sent three ships.

"We express our highest gratitude to the ships that have tried to lift the submarine from the seabed," said First Admiral I Gung Putu Alit Jaya, head of the Marine Security Forces of the Second Fleet Command, in a press release.

Jaya said that in the KRI Nanggala-402 salvage operation at a depth of 839 meters, the team had made 20 dives and succeeded in lifting important materials.

The collaboration between the Indonesian Navy and the Chinese PLA Navy in the salvage of KRI Nanggala-402 is clear proof of the strong friendship between the two countries' seamen brotherhood, said the Indonesian Navy.

The Indonesian Navy expressed gratitude to the efforts to salvage the ill-fated submarine at a meeting here on Wednesday, which was attended by representatives of the Indonesian Navy and the Chinese PLA Navy.

Defense attache of the Chinese Embassy to Indonesia Chen Yongjing said that in the operation the two sides had worked well together to collect photos, video documentation and lifted part of KRI Nanggala-402, and then handed them over to Indonesia.

The operation has great significance in the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and in cooperation and mutual trust between the two militaries, Chen said.

KRI Nanggala-402 with 53 crew members on board sank in Bali waters during a torpedo firing exercise on April 21.