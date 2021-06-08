Jordanian officials hail China's achievements under CPC leadership

AMMAN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Officials and scholars in Jordan have hailed China's achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) during a webinar.

"China is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world ... which is due to the wisdom of the Communist Party of China," said Jamal Al-Sarairah, a member of the Jordanian Senate.

He made the comments on Monday during the online meeting held by the Chinese embassy in Amman to mark the 100th anniversary of the CPC and the centenary of Jordan's founding.

Jordan's former Deputy Prime Minister Jawad Al-Anani said China's success was made with the unwavering determination and wise governance of the CPC, as well as the country's reform and opening-up.

Mohammad Abu Hammour, secretary-general of the Arab Thought Forum, said China's stance regarding various Arab and international issues indicates that the country seeks to preserve solidarity and cooperation within the international community.

He also expressed appreciation for China's efforts to help other countries including Jordan combat the COVID-19 pandemic by providing vaccines and medical assistance.

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong said China is willing to work with the Middle Eastern country to strengthen bilateral ties and bolster the China-Jordan strategic partnership for the benefit of both the Chinese and Jordanian people.