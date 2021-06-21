Xi congratulates Ebrahim Raisi on election as Iranian president

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Ebrahim Raisi over his election as Iranian president.

In his message, Xi noted that China and Iran are comprehensive strategic partners, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

He added that he highly values the development of China-Iran ties, and stands ready to work with Raisi to strengthen bilateral strategic communication, consolidate mutual political trust, and broaden and deepen win-win cooperation in various fields, so as to create benefits for both countries and their people.