Xi calls for greater development of China-Congo Republic relations

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China is ready to work with the Republic of the Congo to deepen political mutual trust and share more governance experience with each other to push for greater development of bilateral ties.

In a telephone conversation with Denis Sassou Nguesso, president of the Republic of the Congo, Xi said China is willing to jointly strive for new progress in the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two sides, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples.