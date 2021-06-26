PLA Navy's museum opens in Qingdao

The People's Liberation Army Navy opens its museum in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province, on June 26, 2021. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The People's Liberation Army Navy opened its museum on Saturday morning in Qingdao, a coastal city in East China's Shandong province.

The museum was built to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and display the Navy's development and achievement, the navy said in a statement, adding that visitors will be able to understand how the Party established and developed the navy.

The navy paid great attention to the construction of the museum. It set up a task group to deal with related issues, solicit opinions and collect exhibits, according to the statement.

Admiral Shen Jinlong, the navy's commander-in-chief, Admiral Qin Shengxiang, political commissar of the service, Liu Jiayi, Party chief of Shandong and other naval and provincial senior officials attended an opening ceremony held in front of the facility.

The museum occupies nearly 9.4 hectares on land and about 141,000 square meters of waters, and has a cluster of buildings, outdoor exhibition areas and berths.

It features a vast collection of historic documents, art works and photos, as well as naval hardware. The navy's first destroyer, its first nuclear-powered submarine and a number of fighter jets, bombers and missiles also are there.