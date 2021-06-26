Xi stresses creating new achievements ahead of CPC centenary

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, leads members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on a visit to the "Red Building," once the main campus of Peking University, and learns about the history of preparation and founding of the CPC at an exhibition, on June 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed efforts to make new achievements that will stand the test of time and are worthy of the people, ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

Xi made the remarks on Friday when addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi said that sites and heritage related to the history of the CPC are the most precious spiritual wealth.

The CPC's revolutionary heritage is the source of spiritual strength for Chinese Communists in the new era, he said.

Xi urged efforts to safeguard the country established by the revolutionary martyrs and develop it well, calling for new achievements that can live up to the expectations of the revolutionary forefathers, stand the test of time and are worthy of the people.

On Friday afternoon, Xi led members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on a visit to the "Red Building," once the main campus of Peking University, and learned about the history of preparation and founding of the CPC at an exhibition.

Xi also led the Political Bureau members to a former residence of Mao Zedong, where he worked and lived for 17 years from 1949.