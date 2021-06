BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- An art performance was held in Beijing on Monday evening in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan joined about 20,000 people to watch the performance, titled "The Great Journey," at the National Stadium.