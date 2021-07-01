Resolving Taiwan question a historic mission of CPC: Xi

BEIJING -- Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said on Thursday.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in Beijing at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC.

"We must take resolute action to utterly defeat any attempt toward 'Taiwan independence,' and work together to create a bright future for national rejuvenation," Xi said.

No one should underestimate the great resolve, the strong will, and the extraordinary ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he stressed.