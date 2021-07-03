Xi's article on learning Party history published

Xi Jinping delivers an important speech at a key meeting to launch a campaign on Party history learning and education among all Party members in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on learning the CPC history has been published.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was published Thursday in this year's 13th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

In his article, Xi said learning the history of the Party, including its remarkable achievements, arduous journey, historical experience and fine traditions, would help better understand the capability of the Party and the strengths of socialism with Chinese characteristics, as well as the reason why Marxism works.

The article called on Party members to gain a profound understanding of the historical inevitability of upholding the Party's leadership, strengthen their confidence in the Party's leadership, and unswervingly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The article stressed strengthening faith in Marxism and Communism, belief in socialism with Chinese characteristics, and confidence in realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The article also called on Party members to develop strong moral character, stay loyal to the Party, and unite and lead the people in better implementing the new development philosophy and fostering a new pattern of development, so as to pool strengths for the national rejuvenation.