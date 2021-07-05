Xi presents orders to promote military officers to rank of general

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), together with the CMC Vice Chairmen Xu Qiliang (3rd R front) and Zhang Youxia (3rd L, front), CMC members Wei Fenghe (2nd R, front), Li Zuocheng (2nd L, front), Miao Hua(1st R, front) and Zhang Shengmin (1st L, front), poses for a group photo with four military officers promoted to the rank of general at a military rank promotion ceremony held by the CMC in Beijing on July 5, 2021. (photo by PLA Daily)

BEIJING, July 5 -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Monday presented four military officers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) with certificates of order promoting them to the military rank of general, the highest rank for officers in active service in China.

The CMC held a promotion ceremony in Beijing, at which Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of the CMC, announced the orders of promotion signed by Xi, and Zhang Youxia, also CMC vice chairman, presided over the ceremony.

The promoted officers are Commander of the PLA Southern Theater Command Wang Xiubin, Commander of the PLA Western Theater Command Xu Qiling, Commander of the PLA Army Liu Zhenli and Commander of the PLA Strategic Support Force Ju Qiansheng.

General Wei Fenghe, General Li Zuocheng, Admiral Miao Hua and General Zhang Shengmin, who are members of the CMC, also attended the promotion ceremony.