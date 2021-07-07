Chinese defense chief talks to German counterpart via video link

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe holds talks with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer via video link on July 6.

BEIJING, July 6 -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe on Monday held talks with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer via video link.

Gen. Wei Fenghe briefed Karrenbauer of the ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). He said that President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC, in which Xi declared that China has realized the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and are now marching in confident strides toward the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects. The declaration has greatly boosted the morale and increased the cohesion of the Chinese people, Wei added.

Wei pointed out that the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership has achieved stable development in recent years, next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and both sides should take this as an opportunity to push bilateral relations to a new level.

During the talks, Wei hoped that Germany would work along with China to uphold multilateralism, jointly resist the politicization of COVID-19 epidemic, go against zero-sum game and safeguard international fairness and justice together. He also suggested that both sides strengthen strategic communication, maintain contact mechanism, properly manage and control disparities and promote steady and long-term development of the mil-to-mil relationship. Both China and Germany should attach importance to the interests and concerns of each other, and jointly maintain regional and global peace and stability.

Karrenbauer congratulated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. She stated that Germany appreciates China's achievements in economic and social development and its positive role in the international affairs, Germany has kept good interactions with China, and the two countries should continue to enhance pragmatic cooperation in defense and other areas.

The German side is willing to enhance communication and mutual trust with China and jointly address various global problems and challenges, Karrenbauer said.