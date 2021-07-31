PLA combat forces hone skills in realistic exercises

Soldiers of the First Company of the PLA's 83rd Army Group train in a teamwork drill. [Photo by JIANG DONGPO/FOR CHINA DAILY]

Troops engage in joint-operation drills following directions from top leader

Combat forces of the People's Liberation Army have continued to hone their operational preparedness and skills to achieve President Xi Jinping's goal of making the PLA stronger, more integrated and more flexible to enhance its ability to win modern wars.

A land-attack cruise missile brigade of the PLA Rocket Force stationed in South China organized a combat-readiness exercise this month in which troops were ordered to deal with opponent's harassing attacks, aircraft reconnaissance and electronic jamming.

Soldiers were also told to prepare and camouflage the launch positions, command outpost and communication devices under a nuclear contamination scenario. They rapidly handled the hazards, readied their hardware and repaired "damaged" equipment.

Commanders of the brigade said that to make sure officers and soldiers are always ready for war, the unit often arranges combat exercises to test and improve soldiers' rapid response capabilities.

At roughly the same time, an infantry battalion of the PLA Ground Force conducted a 20-kilometer fully armed march on a snow-covered plateau.

Officers and soldiers, each carrying 25 kilograms of weapons and supplies, were challenged by a lack of oxygen, chilly temperatures and deep snow as they climbed toward their destination.

The battalion also practiced maneuvers such as rapid deployment and battle position transfers in the complicated plateau environment.

"War is likely to break out in any place at any time, so we want to use tough environments and stringent training to bolster our soldiers' fighting skills and spirit," said Senior Colonel Wang Jing, chief of staff of the brigade that commands the battalion. "We ask our soldiers to hone the best ability of their bodies and their weapons, and to strive for victory no matter how bad the environment can be."

In the PLA Navy, long-range patrols and live-fire exercises have become regular parts of training, with an annual schedule focused on combat readiness and capabilities, while combat exercises and joint-operation drills have been given top priority on the Navy's agenda.

Naval units are continually extending their operational range, improving strategic deterrence and counter-strike capabilities, and fostering skills in mobile and joint-combat operations.

The carrier battle groups have gained initial fighting capability, meaning they are always ready for action. The transformation of the naval aviation force has been proceeding well, according to the Navy's top commanders, amphibious assault units have been substantially strengthened, and the overseas base in Djibouti is gradually establishing an operational support capacity.

The intensified training and related achievements of the armed forces can be attributed to guidance and instructions from Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Not long after Xi became China's top leader in November 2012, he announced the leadership's determination to revolutionize the PLA and build it into a strong force capable of safeguarding China's security and interests.

He said China was "at a crucial stage in its path toward becoming a world power" and was "facing new situations and new challenges when it comes to its security and development", and that meant the Chinese military must be aware of its responsibilities and shortcomings and make comprehensive changes.

Whenever Xi inspects a fighting unit, he emphasizes the importance of combat readiness and joint-operations capabilities, urging commanders and soldiers to treat them as their top priority.

Each combatant branch of the PLA－the Ground Force, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force－has intensified realistic training drills and exercises under Xi's watch, senior commanders have said.

The PLA has also benefited from strengthened efforts in research and development, adding some of the world's top weaponry to its arsenal, including the Type-99A main battle tank, J-20 stealth fighter jet, Type 055 guided-missile destroyer and DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile.