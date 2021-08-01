CHINATop Stories

China's space-tracking ship Yuanwang-3 completes new monitoring missions

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Wang Xinjuan
Time
2021-08-01 20:48:02

NANJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's space-tracking ship Yuanwang-3 returned to its homeport in east China's Jiangsu Province Sunday after completing a new round of maritime monitoring missions.

During the missions, Yuanwang-3 ensured Fengyun-3E meteorological satellite's entry into planned orbit.

Commissioned on May 18, 1995, Yuanwang-3 is a second-generation Chinese space-tracking ship. It has undertaken more than 90 maritime tracking and monitoring tasks for spacecraft, including the Shenzhou spaceships, Chang'e lunar probes and BeiDou satellites.

 

Related News

We Recommend

Most Viewed

Photos

Special reports

Continue...