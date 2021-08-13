Russia and China increasing the interaction of their armed forces on land, in the air and at sea

After the active phase of Sibu/Interaction 2021 exercise at a meeting of the heads of the military departments of Russia and China, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, said that building up cooperation between the Russian and Chinese armed forces on land, in the air and at sea is an important area of military activity. departments of the two countries.

“The practice of holding joint operational and combat training activities between Russia and China has become regular. We have achieved high level of interaction between our armed forces on land, in the air and at sea. Its build-up is an important area of further activity,” said General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.

Sergei Shoigu also said: “We are holding this kind of event on the territory of China with the participation of the Russian military contingent for the first time, which was a logical continuation of our joint work, which began during Vostok 2018 maneuvers of troops and forces, Center 2019 and Kavkaz 2020 strategic exercises.

Then the Russian Defence Minister noted that the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the PRC have been participating in the Peace Mission anti-terrorist exercise for many years, annually carrying out joint air patrols by long-range aircraft, and conducting the Russian-Chinese naval exercises Sea Interaction.

In conclusion, the Russian Defence Minister noted that the practical interaction of the Russian Armed Forces and the People's Liberation Army of China is reaching a qualitatively new level, which contributes to ensuring global and regional stability.

Over the past few days, the Head of the Russian Defence Department has held a number of important talks on strategic and regional security with his US counterparts Lloyd Austin, China's Wei Fenghe, as well as defence ministers of other countries of the near and far abroad.