PLA Army to host 3 contests under International Army Games 2021

URUMQI, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Army of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will host and participate in three contests as part of the International Army Games 2021.

Military participants from six other countries including Russia, Belarus and Egypt will join the contests involving infantry fighting vehicles, man-portable anti-aircraft missiles as well as nuclear, biological and chemical reconnaissance held in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The participants have all arrived in Korla of Xinjiang for the contests and will soon begin their adaptive training.