Chinese participating team for Military Medical Relay Race of IAG 2021 arrives in Uzbekistan

By Jin Hanbo and Wang Xuechao

TASHKENT, Aug. 17 -- On August 16, local time, a Y-20 transport aircraft of China’s PLA Air Force with members of a Chinese team on board landed in the airport in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. They were here to participate in the Military Medical Relay Race of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021.

The Military Medical Relay Race will be held in Jizzax Province of Uzbekistan from August 22 to September 4 as scheduled. It includes more than 20 contests, such as light weapon shooting, Russian 400m obstacles, field first aid and simulated equipment operation, which is a comprehensive competition for all participating teams in terms of physical fitness in combat, tactical quality and war-time rescue skills.

The over 20 members of the Chinese participating team were selected from military hospitals and grass-roots units affiliated to the PLA Joint Logistics Support Force.