PLA Navy teams to IAG 2021 all arrive at contest venues



Chinese participants in the "Seaborne Assault" event receive and inspect light weapons provided by the Russian side. (Photo by Xiao Yongli)

By Xiao Yongli, Sun Chenxu and Yu Chunhao

CHABAHAR, Iran, Aug 18 – A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force transport aircraft Y-20 carrying members of a Chinese team participating in the "Depth" event of the International Army Games (IAG) 2021 arrived at an airport in Chabahar of Iran at midday of August 17, local time. So far, all four teams sent by the Chinese PLA Navy for IAG 2021 have arrived at their respective contest venues.

The PLA Navy has dispatched four teams to compete in the "Seaborne Assault" and "Sea Cup" in Vladivostok, Russia, the "Depth" in Konarak, Iran, as well as the "Clear Sky" competition in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The "Depth" event includes tasks of underwater salvage, the rescue of submarines and personnel in distress, underwater flange connection, underwater tug-of-war, and underwater wrestling, which have high requirements for team cooperation, individual tactical skills, and emergency response methods.

The Chinese team members, who are 26 years old in average, have rich experience in underwater operations. They will compete with counterparts from Russia, Iran, Venezuela, Indonesia, India, and Syria this year.

On the morning of August 16, local time, the PLA Navy's guided-missile frigate Guangyuan participating in the "Sea Cup" event arrived at the Peter the Great Gulf and rendezvoused with Russian naval ships. Under the guidance of the Russian naval ships, frigate Guangyuan sailed to anchor in the designated waters. The Chinese naval team will compete in tasks of artillery firing against sea/air targets & floating mines and barrel anchoring.

The "Clear Sky" is a military competition specially designed for air defense forces. This year's competition will be held in Korla, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China. The event consists of man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) firing, wheeled armored vehicle driving over obstacles, anti-aircraft machine gun shooting, automatic rifle shooting and other tasks.



Chinese participants in the "Seaborne Assault" event make test driving of the BTR-82A wheeled armored transport vehicle provided by the Russian military. (Photo by Yao Guanchen)