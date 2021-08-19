BRICS space agencies in deal to share remote sensing satellite data

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Space agencies of BRICS countries have signed an agreement on cooperation in remote sensing satellite data sharing, according to the China National Space Administration on Wednesday.

Leaders of space agencies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa shared the updated activities and signed the Agreement on the Cooperation on BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation via a video meeting, according to the administration.

The agreement enables BRICS space agencies to jointly build a "virtual constellation of remote sensing satellites," which works as a data sharing mechanism.

This remote sensing data sharing mechanism will help BRICS space agencies meet common challenges such as climate change, disasters and environmental protection, the administration added.

The constellation is made up of existing satellites contributed by BRICS space agencies. The satellites include CBERS-4, jointly developed by Brazil and China, Russia's Kanopus-V type, India's Resourcesat-2 and 2A, as well as China's Gaofen-6, and Ziyuan III 02.

The BRICS space agencies include Brazilian Space Agency, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, Indian Space Research Organisation, China National Space Administration and South African National Space Agency.