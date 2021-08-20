China, Tajikistan hold joint anti-terror drills

DUSHANBE, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Ministry of Public Security and the Tajik Ministry of Internal Affairs held joint anti-terrorist exercises on Wednesday and Thursday in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.

The Anti-Terrorist Coordination-2021 drills were conducted to cope with terrorist and extremist threats facing the two countries and increase the level of cooperation between law enforcement departments.

Some terrorist groups are moving towards and concentrating in northern Afghanistan, posing a grave threat to China, Tajikistan and regional security, the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and the Tajik Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

Through the drills, the two sides aim to raise combat readiness, improve tactical skills, demonstrate their commitment to counterterrorism, and deter terrorist forces.

Nearly 100 SWAT officers from both countries practiced flying drones for anti-terrorist operations, firing various kinds of arms, and clearing explosive devices.