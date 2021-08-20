Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei awarded UN Peace Medals of Honor

By Ma Yichong and Zhang Yandong

KHARTOUM, Aug. 20 -- On the morning of August 19, local time in Abyei, the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) awarded the UN Peace Medals of Honor to all 86 peacekeepers of the 1st Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei on the occasion of the second anniversary of this contingent's deployment to Abyei. This is the second UN Peace Medal of Honor the peacekeepers of the Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent have been awarded during their continuous peacekeeping missions overseas.

At the medal awarding ceremony, the UNISFA Force Commander Major General Kefyalew Amde Tessema signed an order of commendation for each awardee in recognition of their outstanding contributions to promoting the peace process in the Abyei region.

"Being awarded two UN Peace Medals consecutively is not only a recognition of us peacekeepers but also a recognition of China's efforts in safeguarding world peace. I am proud to be able to win this honor on behalf of our motherland," pilot Liu Yifu said excitedly.

It is learned that the 86 members of the 1st Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei are selected from China's 3rd peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Darfur, Sudan, which had been deployed to the mission area in Darfur in August 2019. The contingent is mainly responsible for military and civilian tasks including air patrol, battlefield reconnaissance, personnel transportation and material delivery.

Abyei is one of the disputed regions between Sudan and South Sudan with an area of about 10,000 square kilometers. In June 2011, the UN Security Council decided to establish UNISFA to oversee the military withdrawal of Sudan and South Sudan from the Abyei region.