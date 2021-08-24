Xi inspects forest farm in Hebei Province



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the management and protection of the Saihanba forest farm, as well as Hebei's coordinated efforts in conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes and grasslands, and desertification control during an inspection tour of the forest farm in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

SHIJIAZHUANG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday visited a forest farm in north China's Hebei Province.

During his inspection tour of the Saihanba forest farm, Xi learned about the management and protection of the farm, as well as Hebei's coordinated efforts in conserving its mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes and grasslands, and desertification control. Xi also visited forest rangers.

Xi then went to a forest named after Wang Shanghai, a late official of the farm. Xi checked the growth of the trees and learned about the promotion of the Saihanba spirit and the high-quality development of the farm.



