Contest Clear sky kicks off in China's Korla

KORLA, Aug. 24 -- The contest Clear sky under the International Army Games 2021 kicks off today in Korla of Xinjiang, China.

The Contest is held in three stages: the “Mastery” race, the “Cooperation” race and the “Combined” race. Each stage implies that teams pass a circular route with a distance of 9.5 km for the “Mastery” and the “Cooperation” races and 12 km for the “Combined” race.

All the courses are equipped with “Start” and “Finish” signs and speed sections with a total of 12 obstacles including: eight-figure obstacle, curve-turns obstacle, anti-tank ditch obstacle, ford obstacle, two hill obstacles, slope obstacle, track bridge obstacle, sand strip obstacle, double 90-degree turn passage obstacle, S-turns obstacle, off-center passage obstacle.

The Chinese participants will compete with teams from Russia, Belarus, Egypt, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.