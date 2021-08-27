IAG-2021 Update: China wins first in stage 3 of Masters of Armored Vehicles event

BEIJING, Aug. 27 -- The International Army Games (IAG) 2021 has a total of 34 events in 11 countries. Currently, the fierce competition of a number of events is underway. From 6 p.m. on August 25 to 6 p.m. on August 26, the PLA participating teams won first place in stage 3 of the Masters of Armored Vehicles event, second place in stage 2 of the Army Scout Masters event, third place in stage 2 obstacle course of the Seaborne Assault event and second places in two competitions of Medical Relay Race event.

China took first place in the stage 3 captain race of Masters of Armored Vehicles

The stage 3 captain contest of Masters of Armored Vehicles was held in Voronezh Oblast, Russia on August 25, local time. The Chinese participant Xiang Yuedong drove the vehicle through the complicated obstacles, while shooting downrange, and finally won the first place of this race.

China took two second places in the Medical Relay Race event

The obstacle race for medics and drivers in the "Military Medical Relay Race" of the IAG 2021 kicked off at the Forish training ground in Jizzax Province of Uzbekistan on August 25, local time. Nine teams from eight countries competed fiercely. Finally, the Chinese team won second place in the female medics group and second place in the drivers group.

China took third place in obstacle race of Seaborne Assault

The stage 2 obstacle race of Seaborne Assault kicked off in Vladivostok, Russia, at 10 a.m. on August 25, local time. After nearly four hours’ competition, all the three Chinese marine squads ranked within top six. Among them, the 2nd squad won the third place.

China took second place in the stage 2 race of Army Scout Masters

The stage 2 scout professional competition of the Army Scout Masters event was held at the training ground of the Novosibirsk Military Command Academy in Russia on August 25, local time.The Chinese participants took first place in two competitions and ranked second in this stage thanks to their stable performance.