Xi presents orders to promote military officers to rank of general

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), together with the CMC Vice Chairmen Xu Qiliang (3rd R front) and Zhang Youxia (3rd L, front), CMC members Wei Fenghe (2nd R, front), Li Zuocheng (2nd L, front), Miao Hua(1st R, front) and Zhang Shengmin (1st L, front), poses for a group photo with five military officers promoted to the rank of general at a military rank promotion ceremony held by the CMC in Beijing on September 6, 2021. (photo by PLA Daily)

By Ou Can

BEIJING, Sept. 6 -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Monday presented five military officers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) with certificates of order promoting them to the military rank of general, the highest rank for officers in active service in China.

The CMC held a military rank promotion ceremony for the five generals in Beijing, at which General Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of the CMC, announced the orders of promotion signed by Xi, and General Zhang Youxia, also CMC vice chairman, presided over the ceremony.

The promoted officers are Commander of the PLA Western Theater Command Wang Haijiang, Commander of the PLA Central Theater Command Lin Xiangyang, Commander of the PLA Navy Dong Jun and Commander of the PLA Air Force Chang Dingqiu and President of PLA National Defense University Xu Xueqiang.

General Wei Fenghe, General Li Zuocheng, Admiral Miao Hua and General Zhang Shengmin, who are members of the CMC, also attended the promotion ceremony.