Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday addressed the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing via video link.

The meeting was hosted by Tajikistan, which holds the rotating SCO presidency this year.