Chinese defense minister makes video calls with Malaysian counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe holds talks with the Malaysian Senior Minister and Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein via video link on September 27, 2021. (Photo by Li Yinghui)

BEIJING, Sept. 27 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe held talks with the Malaysian Senior Minister and Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein via video link on Monday.

Gen. Wei said that the current pandemic is still ravaging the world, the world economy is struggling to recover and the international order is undergoing profound changes. In his important speech lately delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward China's proposals on defeating the pandemic, reviving the economy, strengthening solidarity and improving global governance.

China is ready to work with Malaysia to oppose hegemonism and power politics, strengthen communication and properly handle differences on the South China Sea issue, jointly safeguard peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific and inject more positive energy into the turbulent world, Gen. Wei told his Malaysian counterpart.

He proposed that the two militaries should maintain high-level contacts, promote the building of cooperation mechanism, strengthen multilateral coordination and constantly upgrade practical cooperation.

Hishammuddin said that Malaysia sincerely appreciates China's assistance in the fight against COVID-19, and stands ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China in the fields of anti-pandemic and military affairs, coordinate positions and strengthen cooperation on major issues concerning regional security, and elevate bilateral relations between the two countries and their militaries to a new height.