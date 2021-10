BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over a plane crash in Russia.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to hear about the tragedy in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, which caused heavy casualties.

He expressed deep condolences over the fatalities and offered sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.