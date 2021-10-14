Xi stresses connectivity of infrastructure, institutions and rules

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday called for efforts from all countries to strengthen both hard connectivity of infrastructure and soft connectivity of institutions and rules, and develop four-dimensional connectivity of land, sea, air and the Internet.

He made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video link at the opening ceremony of the Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference.

"A big river is full when its tributaries are filled with water; and tributaries must be dry when there is no water in the big river. Only with openness, inclusiveness and connectivity can countries reinforce each other's efforts and achieve win-win results," he said.