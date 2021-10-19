CPC Central Committee plenary session to review key resolution

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will hold its sixth plenary session in Beijing from Nov. 8 to 11, during which a key resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the Party's 100 years of endeavors will be reviewed.

This was decided at a meeting of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau on Monday. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

The CPC Central Committee Political Bureau listened to a report on soliciting opinions for drafting the resolution and decided to submit the draft, after revisions, to the plenary session for deliberation.

The views and suggestions from all sides -- both within and outside the Party -- were collected. Xi also chaired a symposium to hear from the central committees of the non-CPC political parties, the head of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and individuals with no party affiliation.

The draft won wide recognition from various regions, departments, and sides, along with delegates to the 19th CPC National Congress. Their views and suggestions were absorbed in the document.

The CPC has led all ethnic groups of the country in making remarkable achievements over the past 100 years in the history of human development, said a statement issued after the meeting.

Chinese people who had suffered subjugation and bullying since the advent of modern times had stood up, the statement said. It added that the Chinese nation is advancing toward modernization on all fronts and socialism has blazed a successful trail in the world's most populous country.

It also said that China is taking strides to keep abreast with the times, and the Chinese nation is embracing a bright prospect of national rejuvenation.

It added that Chinese Communists, with Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, and Hu Jintao as chief representatives, led the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups in achieving vital progress in the revolution, construction and reform, with precious experience accumulated.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core has led the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups in making new notable achievements and accumulating new precious experience.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics has demonstrated its strong vitality. The Party, the military, and the public became united as never before. China's international status has further consolidated, the statement said. All these factors provide more refined institutional guarantees, firmer material foundations, and more spiritual power for achieving national rejuvenation, the statement said.

The national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability, it added.

The meeting called on the whole Party to demonstrate more vigilance and always be prepared for potential danger, even in times of calm, and continue to advance the great new project of Party building in the new era.

The Party shall always rally and lead the people of all ethnic groups to work tirelessly to realize their aspirations for a better life, said the statement.

The meeting also discussed other issues.