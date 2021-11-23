Chinese, Russian defense ministers hold talks via video link

The Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe holds talks with the Russian Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu via video link on November 23, 2021. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Nov.23 -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe on Tuesday held talks with General Sergei Shoigu, defense minister of the Russian Federation via video link.

The two defense ministers agreed that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has maintained a high level of development. This year, practical cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries in various fields has been further promoted, with new breakthroughs and developments achieved in joint exercises and training in particular.

The two sides stated that the solidarity between China and Russia is as strong as a mountain and their friendship is unbreakable, the two militaries will work together to comprehensively implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, continue to deepen strategic coordination and strengthen cooperation in strategic exercises and joint patrols, so as to make new contributions to safeguarding the core interests of the two countries and protecting international and regional security and stability.

Admiral Dong Jun, commander of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, General Chang Dingqiu, commander of the PLA Air Force, Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov , commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, and General Sergei Surovikin , commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces attended the video conversation and summarized the joint maritime and aerial patrols conducted by the navies and air forces of the two countries this year.