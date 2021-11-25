PLA to smash any attempts for "Taiwan independence" with overwhelming power: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 25 -- “We earnestly warn Taiwan's DPP authorities that confrontation will go nowhere and ‘seeking independence by force’ will prove a dead end,” said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND), at a regular press conference on November 25, 2021.

It is reported that the Taiwan authorities' defense department recently issued a “defense report”, which hypes up the mainland’s military readiness for Taiwan and claims to build “tough and resilient” defense capabilities. In addition, the head of the Taiwan authorities’ defense department called upon the Taiwan military members to fight to the end.

In response to these moves, Wu pointed out that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The DPP authorities incited hostility across the Taiwan Strait for their own political gain. All their moves have seriously harmed the welfares of Taiwan compatriots and severely damaged the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which will surely be disdained by the people and condemned by history. The reunification of China is an irresistible historical process.

The Chinese PLA is ready to fight at all times to smash any separatist attempts for “Taiwan independence” with overwhelming power, and resolutely defend China's sovereign and territorial integrity, Wu stressed.