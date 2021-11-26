China to host 2nd int'l forum on military education

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Army Engineering University of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will host the second international army forum on military education from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, a Chinese defense spokesman announced Thursday.

Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said that the forum will revolve around future trends, challenges and solutions in the cultivation of junior army officers.

Representatives from military academies in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Egypt and Pakistan will attend the forum online and 12 academies of the PLA Army will send representatives to the main meeting venue in Nanjing.

The forum aims to contribute insights into the reform of military education in a post-pandemic era and build a platform for international exchanges and cooperation on military education, said Wu.