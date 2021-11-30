Chinese, Indonesian defense ministers hold talks via video link

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe holds talks with Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto via video link on November 30, 2021. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Nov. 30 -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe on Tuesday held talks with Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto via video link.

Wei said that President Xi Jinping and leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries jointly announced the establishment of China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership lately, which has injected strong impetus into strengthening strategic mutual trust and all-round cooperation between the two sides.

Wei pointed out that, as important neighbors to each other, in recent years, China and Indonesia have witnessed cooperation in various fields has been expanded and the comprehensive strategic partnership deepened, the two countries should jointly oppose hegemonism and the Cold War mentality, properly handle existing contradictions and problems and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the Asia-Pacific region.

Wei stressed that the Chinese military is ready to work with the Indonesian military to strengthen high-level communication, improve cooperation mechanisms, carry out closer multilateral coordination and advance anti-epidemic cooperation, so as to promote further development of military-to-military relations.

Prabowo said that Indonesia and China are friendly neighbors sharing weal and woe. He thanked China for providing Indonesia with valuable assistance in economic and trade exchanges and fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prabowo continued that the Indonesian military is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with the Chinese military, strengthen cooperation and multilateral coordination in such areas as joint exercises and training and personnel training, constantly upgrading the level of relations between the two militaries.

The two sides also briefed each other on their domestic situations and exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.