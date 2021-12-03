Xi pledges enhanced relations with Laos, PRP

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, met with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (PRP) Central Committee and Lao president, urging enhanced ties between the two countries and parties as well as pragmatic cooperation.

Noting that this year is China-Laos Friendship Year and marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Laos, Xi said that over the past 60 years, China-Laos relations have been able to stand the tests of international changes and grow stronger over time. He said this is explained by the fact that both sides stick to common ideals, trust each other and offer mutual assistance.

Both countries are led by communist parties and are socialist-oriented, which is the essential feature of the bilateral relations, Xi said. Facing the complicated and severe external environment and the arduous tasks of COVID-19 prevention and control as well as economic and social development in their respective countries, Xi said that China and Laos should push relations between the two parties and the two countries to new levels and continue to build an unbreakable community with a shared future.

China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with Laos, deepen exchanges of experience in national governance, and provide support and assistance to the best of its capability for Laos' national construction, Xi said.

He urged the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the continuous improvement of pragmatic cooperation.

Noting that the China-Laos Railway was opened on Friday, Xi said the two countries should not only realize "hard connectivity," but also "soft connectivity" to ensure the follow-up operations and maintenance of railways.

"It is necessary to promote cooperation in new infrastructure projects, enhance the level of energy interconnection between China and Laos, and strengthen cooperation in agriculture, economic development zones, finance and other fields," Xi said.

Noting that serving the people is the shared goal of the two parties, Xi stressed that putting people first should also be embodied in bilateral ties so as to better benefit the peoples of the two countries.

China will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines and anti-pandemic materials to Laos, strengthen cooperation in medical care and rural poverty alleviation, deepen youth, cultural and local exchanges, and enhance the sense of happiness and fulfillment of the people, Xi said.

China is willing to work with Laos to practice true multilateralism, implement the Global Development Initiative, promote the building of a closer community with a shared future between China and ASEAN, and jointly safeguard regional peace, stability and prosperity, he said.

Thongloun expressed gratitude for the long-standing support and help from President Xi, the Communist Party of China, and the Chinese government and people.

Thanks to the BRI proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Laos-China Railway has been completed and been put into operation, and the Lao people have finally realized their railway dream, he said.

Thongloun pledged to work with the Chinese side to deepen high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication, maximize the economic benefits of the Laos-China Railway, and further promote economic cooperation between the two countries so as to achieve more outcomes.

Laos is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China in international affairs, promote the development of the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership, and make contributions to maintaining regional peace, stability and development, he said.