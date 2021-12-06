CPC leadership holds meeting on 2022 economic work, anti-corruption, party discipline inspection

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Monday held a meeting to analyze and study the economic work of 2022, arrange Party conduct and anti-corruption work, and review regulations concerning the CPC's discipline inspection.

The meeting was chaired by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The year 2021 has been a milestone for both the Party and the nation, according to the meeting, which cited China's calm and effective responses to global changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, the accomplishment of the daunting task of reform and development, and the securing of a good start to the 14th Five-Year Plan.

The meeting called for economic work to be carried out in a solid manner under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and for the COVID-19 response to be coordinated with economic development while improving the well-being of the people.

Actions should be taken to safeguard macroeconomic stability, keep major economic indicators within an appropriate range and maintain social stability to prepare for the Party's 20th National Congress, the meeting said.

Economic work next year should prioritize stability while pursuing progress, and macro policy should be prudent and effective, the meeting said, noting that China will continue to adopt proactive fiscal policies and prudent monetary policies.

Proactive fiscal policies should be more effective, with a focus on precision and sustainability, while prudent monetary policies should be flexible and moderate, and liquidity should be maintained at a reasonable and ample level, the meeting said.

It also stressed the importance of the solid implementation of the domestic demand expansion strategy and the promotion of the sustained restoration of consumption.

Micro policies should stimulate the vitality of market entities, and the protection of intellectual property rights should be strengthened, according to the meeting.

It highlighted that the structural policy should aim at smoothening the national economic cycle, improving the core competitiveness of the manufacturing industry and enhancing the resilience of the supply chain.

Efforts should be made to advance the construction of affordable housing, support the commercial housing market to better cater to the reasonable demand of home buyers, and boost the healthy development and the virtuous cycle of the real estate sector, the meeting said.

It underlined continued efforts to make breakthroughs in core technology bottlenecks and enhance the country's strategic sci-tech strength.

Policies on reform and opening-up should strengthen the country's impetus for development, the meeting said, adding China must expand its high-level opening up.

The meeting urged efforts to ensure the bottom line of people's livelihoods, fully implement the employment-first policy, and promote the new birth policy.

According to the meeting, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission (NSC), as well as discipline inspection commissions and supervision organs at all levels have faithfully fulfilled the responsibilities empowered by the Party Constitution and the country's Constitution, providing a solid guarantee to a good start of the 14th Five-Year Plan.

The meeting stressed that the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee comprehensively reviewed the Party's major achievements and historical experience over the past century, and charted the course forward for advancing the Party's self-reform as well as the Party's full and rigorous self-governance in the new era.

The discipline inspection and supervision front should remain committed to improving Party conduct, upholding integrity and combating corruption, strive to make more institutional improvement and achievements in governance, and promote well-regulated and law-based discipline inspection and supervision activities.

The meeting also reviewed the regulations on the work of the Party's discipline inspection commissions, which make comprehensive provisions on the leadership structure, operation and duties of the Party's discipline inspection commissions at all levels.

Adopting such regulations at the Party's centenary showcased its strong resolve on self-reform, the meeting said.

The discipline inspection agencies were told to better serve the overall work of the Party and the country, tighten internal control and fulfill their supervisory and anti-graft duties in accordance with the law, the meeting said.

Before Monday's meeting, Xi had chaired a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, at which the CCDI and the NSC reported their work in 2021 and preparation for the sixth plenary session of the 19th CCDI, which will be held from Jan. 18 to 20 in 2022.