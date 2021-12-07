Chinese troops participating in "Peace Rescue 2021" arrive in Vietnam

By Bi Yunwei and Li Qingzhu

MONG CAI, Dec. 7 -- Eighty- four Chinese service members who will participate in the China-Vietnam "Peace Rescue 2021" joint medical exercise arrived at an exercise ground in Mong Cai city, Quang Ninh province of Vietnam, on the morning of December 6.

Deputy chief of staff with the General Department of Logistics of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), together with the officials from the VPA Foreign Affairs Bureau and Military Medical Bureau, as well as local government officials, welcomed the Chinese troops at Mong Cai Port. Military Attaché Pan Tao from the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam also attended the welcome ceremony.

The deputy chief of staff with the General Department of Logistics of the VPA expressed his sincere welcome to the Chinese participating troops. He said that the exercise is of great significance and both the Vietnamese and Chinese militaries attach great importance to it. He wished the joint exercise a complete success.

It is learnt that the joint exercise will officially kick off on December 10. According to the head of the participating Chinese medical team, the Chinese troops have carried out a two-week training course in China for preparation and will carry out joint training with their Vietnamese counterparts soon after arrival.