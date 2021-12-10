China Coast Guard attends 17th Meeting of the Asian Coast Guard Agencies Heads

By Liu Xin

BEIJING, Dec. 10 -- Delegates of the China Coast Guard (CCG) participated in the 17th Heads of Asian Coast Guard Agencies Meeting (HACGAM-17) via video link on December 8, 2021.

The HACGAM-17 was hosted by the Vietnam Coast Guard Command, and attended by maritime law-enforcement agencies from 21 countries and regions including China, Australia and Bahrain.

At the meeting, all delegates were informed of the reports from four working groups and offered positive suggestions on the construction of the HACGAM website. They also discussed and approved the French Coast Guard’s membership to the HACGAM.

The meeting is intended to strengthen cooperation and reach broad consensus on jointly addressing the challenges of maritime threats such as smuggling and drug dealing, piracy, and terrorist acts, which is of positive significance to promoting cooperation and mutual trust among all participating parties, and safeguarding regional maritime security and stability.