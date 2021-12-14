Xi stresses cultural confidence at major conference of artists, writers

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at the opening ceremony of the 11th National Congress of China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the 10th National Congress of China Writers Association at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on Chinese artists and writers to boost their awareness of and confidence in Chinese culture, create new prospects for Chinese literature and art, and add new luster to Chinese culture.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 11th National Congress of China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the 10th National Congress of China Writers Association.

Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng attend the opening ceremony of the 11th National Congress of China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the 10th National Congress of China Writers Association at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)