China, Russia bulwark of following true multilateralism, upholding fairness, justice: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China and Russia have actively fulfilled their responsibilities as major countries, and acted as the bulwark of following true multilateralism and upholding fairness and justice in the world.

Xi made the remarks at a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, their second virtual meeting in 2021 and their 37th meeting since 2013.

Xi noted that on multiple occasions Putin has hailed Russia-China relations as a model of coordination between countries in the 21st century, firmly supported China in upholding core interests, and rejected attempts to sow discord between Russia and China.

Xi expressed his deep appreciation and readiness to work with Putin to review the new progress made in bilateral relations this year, draw up new plans for cooperation across the board, and promote the sustained and high-quality development of bilateral ties.

China-Russia relations have emerged from all kinds of tests to demonstrate new vitality, Xi said.

Xi noted his regular communication and coordination on major agenda items with Putin in various forms, through which they have jointly charted the course for China-Russia relations.

He also pointed out the enormous political advantage and great opportunities in the all-round practical cooperation between China and Russia.

Bilateral trade in the first three quarters of 2021 exceeded 100 billion U.S. dollars for the first time, and the year-round volume is expected to hit a new record, Xi said.

Smooth progress is being made in synergizing Belt and Road cooperation with the Eurasia Economic Union, he noted.

The two countries have actively fulfilled their responsibilities as major countries, promoted a united, global response to COVID-19, communicated the true meaning of democracy and human rights, and acted as the bulwark of following true multilateralism and upholding fairness and justice in the world, Xi said.

